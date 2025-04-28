Trump's Foreign Policy Struggles: Ukraine Peace and Middle East Challenges

President Donald Trump has entered his second term with bold foreign policy promises, vowing to end ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Despite these ambitions, substantial hurdles remain, causing frustration within his administration.

While Trump criticizes Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin in his push for peace, he also aims to tackle Iran's nuclear program. Trump's unpredictable diplomatic approach has garnered mixed reactions internationally, while back home, pressure mounts on him to deliver swift outcomes.

As Trump navigates complex international challenges, his administration expresses cautious optimism on securing a breakthrough in Iran, though the president remains determined to achieve tangible results in Ukraine and Gaza.

