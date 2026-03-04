Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Madrid Expresses Surprise at German Chancellor's Remarks

Madrid expressed its 'surprise' at comments made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who appeared to support U.S. President Donald Trump's trade threats against Spain. Merz suggested Spain needed convincing to meet NATO's defense spending goals after Trump proposed a trade embargo.

Madrid has expressed its 'surprise' over comments made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, which seemed to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to sever trade ties with Spain. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares addressed this on Wednesday.

In a conversation with state broadcaster TVE, Albares conveyed his disbelief, stating, "I cannot imagine Chancellors Angela Merkel or Olaf Scholz making such remarks."

Merz remarked on Tuesday that Spain required "convincing" to agree to NATO's higher defense spending target of 3.5% of its GDP. This comment follows Trump's suggestion of a trade embargo due to Spain's stance in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

