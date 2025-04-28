Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Strong Message to Pakistan: No Dialogue Amidst Terrorism

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, previously an advocate for dialogue with Pakistan, asserts that India will decisively respond to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Abdullah expressed sorrow over the attack and dismissed Pakistan's belief that terrorism would bring Jammu and Kashmir under its control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:05 IST
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, known for advocating dialogue with Pakistan, has altered his stance in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Condemning the violence, Abdullah reprimanded Pakistan for holding onto the unfounded belief that Jammu and Kashmir could become part of its territory through acts of terrorism.

During a brief special assembly session in Jammu and Kashmir, he emphasized that the Indian response would ensure such incidents never recur, without repeating past military actions like the 2019 Balakote strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

