Shashi Tharoor Clears Confusion Over Alleged BJP Alignment

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addressed allegations by colleague Udit Raj regarding his political allegiance after remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack. Tharoor clarified his stance, asserting he speaks independently and not as a BJP spokesperson, questioning the intelligence handling behind the attack, while Raj demanded further clarification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:14 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp rebuttal to his party colleague Udit Raj, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor clarified he speaks solely for himself and not for the BJP. Tharoor's response came after Raj questioned his political alignment following Tharoor's comments linking the Pahalgam terror attack to potential intelligence failures.

Addressing the media, Tharoor highlighted that Raj, a former BJP MP, might be more attuned to understanding BJP perspectives. Tharoor emphasized that everyone knows he does not serve as a BJP spokesperson, reiterating he represents only his own views. Earlier, Raj had provocatively asked if Tharoor was a 'super-BJP man', suggesting skepticism about Tharoor's allegiance to the Congress.

Tharoor drew parallels between the Pahalgam attack and the 2023 Hamas strike on Israel, both highlighting intelligence shortcomings. He asserted that no intelligence is foolproof, advocating for a calm, accountability-demanding approach post-crisis. Raj expressed unease over Tharoor's views on national security, questioning any perceived alignment with BJP narratives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

