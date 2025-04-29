Canada's Election: A Battle Amid Trump's Tensions

Polls have closed in the eastern Canadian provinces after a campaign heavily influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's provocative statements about Canada. At the heart of the election are Trump's tariffs and his suggestion that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state, sparking a surge of patriotism.

The early voting count in Atlantic Canada shows the Liberals leading, hoping to secure a majority led by Mark Carney, a newcomer backed by his economic acumen. Trump's economic threats have united Canadian voters against perceived U.S. encroachment, helping Carney gain traction over Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre who focuses on domestic issues like living costs and crime.

As poll results emerge nationwide, voter sentiments reflect the wider anxieties of U.S. policies overshadowing Canadian sovereignty and economy. The political climate remains tense following Trump's rhetoric, which has pushed some smaller party supporters towards the Liberals, suggesting a potential shift in Canada's political landscape.

