Carney's Liberals Edge Towards Victory in a Divided Canada

In Canada's latest election, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party succeeded in retaining power while falling short of the majority needed to independently govern. The Liberals were poised to secure 161 of 343 parliamentary seats, with key districts still pending final results.

Carney's strategy to combat U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump and the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were pivotal in the party's resurgence. The Conservatives, rivaling the Liberals with 150 seats, capitalized on concerns about domestic issues like the cost of living and crime.

Tensions with the U.S. motivated shifts in voter loyalty toward the Liberals, despite a robust Conservative campaign. Both Canadian and international observers are keenly watching how Carney navigates foreign policy challenges and domestic pressures during this minority government term.

(With inputs from agencies.)