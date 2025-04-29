Carney's Comeback: How Trump's Tactics Revived Canada's Liberals

In a shocking turn of events, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party emerged victorious in Canada's federal election, largely due to provocative actions by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's aggressive stance on annexation and trade wars stirred nationalistic sentiments, helping the Liberals secure another term.

Despite earlier bleak prospects, the election results projected the Liberals to surpass the Conservatives in Parliament. However, uncertainty lingers over whether they will achieve an outright majority or need to collaborate with smaller parties to govern effectively and pass legislation.

Carney's leadership faces significant challenges, such as economic issues due to Trump's tariffs and potential coalition governance requirements. Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's similarities to Trump may have deterred voters. Historian Robert Bothwell observed that Trump's comments could have hindered Conservative efforts.

