EU-US Summit: Awaiting the Right Moment

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed that the conditions for an EU-US summit are not yet ripe. Though efforts are underway, she emphasized that reaching a tariff agreement doesn't solely depend on the EU, hinting at complex negotiations with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:45 IST
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suggested that the timing is not yet right for a European Union-United States summit. The statement was made during an interview published on Tuesday.

Meloni explained that while work is being done to pave the way for such a summit, successful negotiations on tariff agreements require mutual readiness from both parties involved.

Her comments were made to the Corriere della Sera in response to questions about the possibility of concluding a tariff deal by the end of May. The developments underscore the complexity of reaching a consensus between these two global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

