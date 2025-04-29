EU-US Summit: Awaiting the Right Moment
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed that the conditions for an EU-US summit are not yet ripe. Though efforts are underway, she emphasized that reaching a tariff agreement doesn't solely depend on the EU, hinting at complex negotiations with the United States.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suggested that the timing is not yet right for a European Union-United States summit. The statement was made during an interview published on Tuesday.
Meloni explained that while work is being done to pave the way for such a summit, successful negotiations on tariff agreements require mutual readiness from both parties involved.
Her comments were made to the Corriere della Sera in response to questions about the possibility of concluding a tariff deal by the end of May. The developments underscore the complexity of reaching a consensus between these two global powers.
