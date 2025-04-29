EU-US Summit: Awaiting the Right Moment

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suggested that the timing is not yet right for a European Union-United States summit. The statement was made during an interview published on Tuesday.

Meloni explained that while work is being done to pave the way for such a summit, successful negotiations on tariff agreements require mutual readiness from both parties involved.

Her comments were made to the Corriere della Sera in response to questions about the possibility of concluding a tariff deal by the end of May. The developments underscore the complexity of reaching a consensus between these two global powers.

