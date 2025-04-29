Maharashtra Governor Criticizes Opposition Over Pahalgam Remarks
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan criticized opposition leaders for controversial remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack. He condemned Pakistan for inciting unrest and emphasized unity against their propaganda. The Governor also addressed concerns over opposition statements leveraging the situation for political gain.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has strongly criticized opposition leaders, including Congress members, for making controversial remarks regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He accused these political figures of attempting to exploit the tragedy for political gain.
In a discussion with PTI, Radhakrishnan condemned Pakistan for perpetuating unrest in India. He insisted that Pakistan must be dealt with firmly, citing its consistent provocations since its creation and failure to learn even after key historical events.
Highlighting unity among Indians against such aggressions, the Governor dismissed attempts by Pakistani media to exploit the tragedy. He also expressed disappointment over comments from Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose, emphasizing the need for solidarity to counter terror threats effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Governor
- Radhakrishnan
- Pahalgam
- terror
- attack
- opposition
- Pakistan
- political
- unity
ALSO READ
Hungary's Opposition Prepares for Showdown: Can Magyar Unseat Orbán?
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania
Trump Targets '60 Minutes' in Fiery Social Media Attack
Russian Drone Attack Ignites Ukrainian Petrol Station
Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Young Life in Kerala Forest