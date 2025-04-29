Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor Criticizes Opposition Over Pahalgam Remarks

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan criticized opposition leaders for controversial remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack. He condemned Pakistan for inciting unrest and emphasized unity against their propaganda. The Governor also addressed concerns over opposition statements leveraging the situation for political gain.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has strongly criticized opposition leaders, including Congress members, for making controversial remarks regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He accused these political figures of attempting to exploit the tragedy for political gain.

In a discussion with PTI, Radhakrishnan condemned Pakistan for perpetuating unrest in India. He insisted that Pakistan must be dealt with firmly, citing its consistent provocations since its creation and failure to learn even after key historical events.

Highlighting unity among Indians against such aggressions, the Governor dismissed attempts by Pakistani media to exploit the tragedy. He also expressed disappointment over comments from Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose, emphasizing the need for solidarity to counter terror threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

