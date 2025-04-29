High-stakes Verdict: South Korea's Lee Jae-myung Awaits Supreme Court Decision

South Korea's Supreme Court is preparing to render a judgement on Thursday in a pivotal criminal case that could influence the political trajectory of Lee Jae-myung, the former opposition party leader and current presidential frontrunner for the June 3 snap election.

The court aims to address an appeal by prosecutors challenging a lower court's decision to exonerate Lee from accusations of election law violations, while he continues to contest an initial guilty verdict against him. Should the Supreme Court confirm the lower court's ruling or remand the case for further examination, Lee could remain in the presidential race.

A punitive ruling, however, of imprisonment or a fine exceeding one million won could strip him of electoral eligibility for five years. This decision is set against a backdrop of political turbulence following the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, and Lee's naming as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee amid leading opinion polls.

