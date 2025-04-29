Left Menu

High-stakes Verdict: South Korea's Lee Jae-myung Awaits Supreme Court Decision

South Korea's Supreme Court is set to rule on a case that could shape the future of former opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign. Facing charges of election law violations, the verdict could either clear him for candidacy or subject him to legal barriers preventing his political run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:11 IST
High-stakes Verdict: South Korea's Lee Jae-myung Awaits Supreme Court Decision
Lee Jae-myung

South Korea's Supreme Court is preparing to render a judgement on Thursday in a pivotal criminal case that could influence the political trajectory of Lee Jae-myung, the former opposition party leader and current presidential frontrunner for the June 3 snap election.

The court aims to address an appeal by prosecutors challenging a lower court's decision to exonerate Lee from accusations of election law violations, while he continues to contest an initial guilty verdict against him. Should the Supreme Court confirm the lower court's ruling or remand the case for further examination, Lee could remain in the presidential race.

A punitive ruling, however, of imprisonment or a fine exceeding one million won could strip him of electoral eligibility for five years. This decision is set against a backdrop of political turbulence following the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, and Lee's naming as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee amid leading opinion polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025