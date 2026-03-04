South Korea's Democratic Party Pushes Forward on US Trade Deal

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party is adamant about securing a trade deal with the United States that involves significant investment commitments. The party plans to vote on a special bill by March 12 to meet this objective.

Lawmaker Han Byung-do announced efforts to achieve a bipartisan agreement by March 9, ahead of the panel's deadline. This is crucial to strengthening economic ties under the trade deal framework.

In January, US President Donald Trump warned of potential tariff hikes on South Korean imports, linking this to delays in the deal, which involves a substantial $350 billion investment promise. Han urged cooperation to avert such setbacks.