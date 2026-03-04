Left Menu

South Korea's Democratic Party Pushes Forward on US Trade Deal

The Democratic Party in South Korea intends to pass a special bill facilitating investments in the US as part of a trade deal. Despite threats from President Trump to increase tariffs, the party aims for a bipartisan agreement by March 9 and holds a vote on March 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:56 IST
South Korea's Democratic Party Pushes Forward on US Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party is adamant about securing a trade deal with the United States that involves significant investment commitments. The party plans to vote on a special bill by March 12 to meet this objective.

Lawmaker Han Byung-do announced efforts to achieve a bipartisan agreement by March 9, ahead of the panel's deadline. This is crucial to strengthening economic ties under the trade deal framework.

In January, US President Donald Trump warned of potential tariff hikes on South Korean imports, linking this to delays in the deal, which involves a substantial $350 billion investment promise. Han urged cooperation to avert such setbacks.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah's Retaliation Deepen Crisis

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah's Retaliation Deepen Cris...

 Global
2
Holi Traffic Crackdown: Delhi Police's 15,000 Strong Taskforce

Holi Traffic Crackdown: Delhi Police's 15,000 Strong Taskforce

 India
3
Massive Scam Network Unraveled: The Fall of the Prince Group

Massive Scam Network Unraveled: The Fall of the Prince Group

 Taiwan
4
South Korea's Democratic Party Pushes Forward on US Trade Deal

South Korea's Democratic Party Pushes Forward on US Trade Deal

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026