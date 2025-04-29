Left Menu

Maharashtra Offers Support to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims' Families

The Maharashtra government has announced financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of six state residents who were killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Additionally, employment opportunities will be provided to the victims' kin, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised support to the affected families.

The Maharashtra government has pledged Rs 50 lakh to each of the families of six residents from the state who fell victim to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday.

In addition to financial assistance, the state administration will also offer jobs to the next of kin of the deceased tourists from Maharashtra, as a measure to offer support and solace during these trying times, Fadnavis affirmed.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir on April 22, claimed at least 26 lives, largely affecting tourists from other states, including six from Maharashtra—three from Dombivli, two from Pune, and one from Panvel.

