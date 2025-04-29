Maharashtra Offers Support to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims' Families

The Maharashtra government has pledged Rs 50 lakh to each of the families of six residents from the state who fell victim to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday.

In addition to financial assistance, the state administration will also offer jobs to the next of kin of the deceased tourists from Maharashtra, as a measure to offer support and solace during these trying times, Fadnavis affirmed.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir on April 22, claimed at least 26 lives, largely affecting tourists from other states, including six from Maharashtra—three from Dombivli, two from Pune, and one from Panvel.

(With inputs from agencies.)