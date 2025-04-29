Left Menu

Congress vs BJP: A Battle of Allegations

The BJP accused Congress of undermining India's integrity after Congress posted a controversial image depicting PM Modi as absent during crises. BJP spokespersons alleged the post signaled support for Pakistan, while Congress criticized Modi's absence from a crucial meeting, linking it to upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:27 IST
Congress vs BJP: A Battle of Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at the Congress for posting an image depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader missing during crises. The BJP labeled this depiction as a 'sar tan se juda' representation, accusing Congress of attempting to weaken India.

Congress's post showed an incomplete image of Prime Minister Modi with a caption suggesting he is 'missing at a time of responsibility.' BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the post was designed to convey support to Pakistan amidst ongoing tensions.

Fierce exchanges have since continued between the two parties, with BJP citing Congress's rhetoric as aligning with 'the language of Pakistan.' Meanwhile, Congress slammed Modi for not attending a pivotal all-party meeting, choosing instead to travel for a state election-related engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025