Congress vs BJP: A Battle of Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at the Congress for posting an image depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader missing during crises. The BJP labeled this depiction as a 'sar tan se juda' representation, accusing Congress of attempting to weaken India.

Congress's post showed an incomplete image of Prime Minister Modi with a caption suggesting he is 'missing at a time of responsibility.' BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the post was designed to convey support to Pakistan amidst ongoing tensions.

Fierce exchanges have since continued between the two parties, with BJP citing Congress's rhetoric as aligning with 'the language of Pakistan.' Meanwhile, Congress slammed Modi for not attending a pivotal all-party meeting, choosing instead to travel for a state election-related engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)