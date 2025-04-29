Mystery Behind Iberian Power Outage: Renewables Ruled Out

In an effort to pinpoint the causes of the massive power outage that affected the Iberian Peninsula, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has dismissed the excess generation of renewable energy as a potential factor. He assured reporters that technical investigations are underway to uncover the true causes of the blackout.

Sanchez emphasized that such a large-scale power outage should never recur, and stressed the commitment of technicians to reinforcing the national grid system based on their findings.

While the initial evaluation by the Spanish grid operator REE excluded cyberattacks, Sanchez mentioned that the country's cyber security authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the possibility. The outcome of these inquiries will play a critical role in preventing future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)