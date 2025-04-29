Left Menu

Portugal Seeks EU Audit Over Iberian Power Outage

The acting Prime Minister of Portugal, Luis Montenegro, has announced that the government has requested an independent audit by the European Union's Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators to investigate the recent power outage affecting the Iberian Peninsula. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for swift answers regarding the incident.

  • Portugal

On Tuesday, Portugal's acting Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, declared that the nation has sought an independent audit from the European Union's Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators. This comes in response to a large-scale power outage that struck the Iberian Peninsula a day prior.

During a press briefing, Montenegro stressed the seriousness of the situation and the necessity for a thorough investigation into the causes of the outage. 'We want a full investigation of the outage's causes. We need quick, urgent answers,' he stated.

The power disruption has raised concerns about the reliability of the region's energy infrastructure, prompting officials to seek timely explanations and solutions from the EU's energy oversight body.

