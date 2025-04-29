Adityanath Critiques SP on Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday for comments made by some of its leaders regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Adityanath compared their remarks to statements from Pakistan's official spokespersons, igniting political tension.

The Chief Minister criticized SP figures for not visiting the family of a Kanpur attack victim, dismissed by SP's chief as not being from their party, labeling such a stance as disgraceful. He accused the SP and Congress of harmful divisive politics that jeopardize national security.

Emphasizing development in Deoria, he described its transformation from a neglected, troubled region under previous regimes to one of progress under the current government. In Gorakhpur, Adityanath criticized previous administrations' lack of vision, underscoring a need for leadership driven by willpower and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)