The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has condemned calls for dialogue with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing national unity and criticizing political leaders for trying to rationalize terrorism. The BJP underscores the insensitivity of portraying the attack as a political misunderstanding amid national mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:05 IST
BJP Slams Calls for Pakistan Dialogue After Pahalgam Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has issued a strong rebuke against calls for dialogue with Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 fatalities. The party denounces any attempts to rationalize the attack, asserting that such actions are tantamount to playing political games.

BJP spokesperson Dr. Abhijeet Jasrotia emphasized the urgent need for national unity, labeling claims that terrorists transcend religious biases as misleading and offensive to the bereaved families, whether they are Hindu pilgrims or local Kashmiri workers.

Expressing deep anguish, Jasrotia criticized political leaders for their alleged 'pro-Pakistan' statements, describing the opportunism in the aftermath of the attack as shameful. He urged politicians to focus on the suffering of the victims' families instead of offering indirect justifications for acts of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

