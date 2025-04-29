India's Defiant Stance: Modi Grants Armed Forces Full Freedom Post-Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted the armed forces 'complete operational freedom' to determine how and when India responds to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. This decision was announced during a pivotal meeting with top defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to 'deal a crushing blow to terrorism' while expressing confidence in the armed forces' capabilities. The meeting included chiefs of the three military services and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. It focused on evaluating India's countermeasure options after the Pahalgam tragedy.

The attack, leaving 26 civilians dead, has ignited widespread outrage and demands for action. Modi vowed to pursue the terrorists and their supporters with unprecedented punishment. This stance echoes India's previous firm responses, such as the surgical strikes post-Uri and Balakot airstrike.

