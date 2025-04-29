Erdogan and Meloni Boost Turkey-Italy Ties With New Agreements

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni witnessed the signing of a dozen cooperation agreements, marking a significant step forward in the bilateral relations between Turkey and Italy.

The agreements, which include a focus on defense cooperation, are part of a broader effort to enhance ties between the two Mediterranean countries, coinciding with Erdogan's visit to Rome for the Intergovernmental Summit.

Trade between the nations has reached a target of USD 30 billion, with a new goal set at USD 40 billion, indicating further economic collaboration. Discussions also covered migration management and potential joint efforts in Syria's redevelopment.

