Erdogan and Meloni Boost Turkey-Italy Ties With New Agreements
Turkish President Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Meloni have signed a dozen cooperation agreements, including in defense. This initiative aims to strengthen trade and defense ties between Turkey and Italy, with a new trade goal of USD 40 billion. Both nations also discussed migration and Syria's redevelopment.
On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni witnessed the signing of a dozen cooperation agreements, marking a significant step forward in the bilateral relations between Turkey and Italy.
The agreements, which include a focus on defense cooperation, are part of a broader effort to enhance ties between the two Mediterranean countries, coinciding with Erdogan's visit to Rome for the Intergovernmental Summit.
Trade between the nations has reached a target of USD 30 billion, with a new goal set at USD 40 billion, indicating further economic collaboration. Discussions also covered migration management and potential joint efforts in Syria's redevelopment.
