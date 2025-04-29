Left Menu

Erdogan and Meloni Boost Turkey-Italy Ties With New Agreements

Turkish President Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Meloni have signed a dozen cooperation agreements, including in defense. This initiative aims to strengthen trade and defense ties between Turkey and Italy, with a new trade goal of USD 40 billion. Both nations also discussed migration and Syria's redevelopment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:44 IST
Erdogan and Meloni Boost Turkey-Italy Ties With New Agreements
  • Country:
  • Italy

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni witnessed the signing of a dozen cooperation agreements, marking a significant step forward in the bilateral relations between Turkey and Italy.

The agreements, which include a focus on defense cooperation, are part of a broader effort to enhance ties between the two Mediterranean countries, coinciding with Erdogan's visit to Rome for the Intergovernmental Summit.

Trade between the nations has reached a target of USD 30 billion, with a new goal set at USD 40 billion, indicating further economic collaboration. Discussions also covered migration management and potential joint efforts in Syria's redevelopment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025