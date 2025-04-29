Carney's Comeback: Liberals Defy Odds in Canadian Elections

In a surprising turn of events, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal party has staged a significant political comeback, holding power in the latest parliamentary elections. The outcome is being attributed to a voter backlash against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments suggesting Canada should join the U.S. as its 51st state.

With the counting almost complete, the Liberals managed to secure 168 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons. Conservative Pierre Poilievre was ousted from his Ontario district, marking a notable win for the Liberals. Despite fears of losing, Carney's party rallied back as Trump's policies inadvertently galvanized Canadian voters.

Challenges remain for the Liberals, who must now focus on negotiating with the U.S. president on tariffs. Carney has pledged to foster new economic ties, but also faces critique from Danielle Smith, Alberta's conservative premier, over climate policies. The political landscape remains delicate, with potential coalition talks looming ahead.

