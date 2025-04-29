Left Menu

Punjabi Triumph in Canada's Federal Elections

Sukh Dhaliwal, a Liberal candidate, secured his sixth term as an MP in Canada's latest federal elections, leading to celebrations in Punjab's Sujapur village. Dhaliwal is one of over 20 Punjab-origin MPs elected, highlighting the significant influence of the Punjabi community in Canadian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:36 IST
Punjabi Triumph in Canada's Federal Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Sukh Dhaliwal, a Liberal candidate, has been elected as a Member of Parliament for the sixth time in Canada's federal elections, sparking celebrations in his native Sujapur village in Punjab. The election saw over 20 Punjab-origin candidates elected to the House of Commons, marking a significant moment for the Punjabi community in Canada.

In the recent federal polls, about 65 Punjab-origin candidates contested, with more than 20 achieving victory. The Liberal Party emerged as the overall winner, continuing its political dominance. In previous elections, notably 2019, the Punjabi community had similar successful representations, underscoring their growing influence in Canadian politics.

Dhaliwal triumphed over his Conservative rival, Harjit Singh Gill, to retain his Surrey Newton seat. With his roots in Sujapur, Dhaliwal's victory prompted joyous festivities in his hometown, highlighting his strong ties with his origins. His success is a testament to the thriving presence and impact of Punjabi-origin politicians in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025