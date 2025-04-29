Punjabi Triumph in Canada's Federal Elections

Sukh Dhaliwal, a Liberal candidate, has been elected as a Member of Parliament for the sixth time in Canada's federal elections, sparking celebrations in his native Sujapur village in Punjab. The election saw over 20 Punjab-origin candidates elected to the House of Commons, marking a significant moment for the Punjabi community in Canada.

In the recent federal polls, about 65 Punjab-origin candidates contested, with more than 20 achieving victory. The Liberal Party emerged as the overall winner, continuing its political dominance. In previous elections, notably 2019, the Punjabi community had similar successful representations, underscoring their growing influence in Canadian politics.

Dhaliwal triumphed over his Conservative rival, Harjit Singh Gill, to retain his Surrey Newton seat. With his roots in Sujapur, Dhaliwal's victory prompted joyous festivities in his hometown, highlighting his strong ties with his origins. His success is a testament to the thriving presence and impact of Punjabi-origin politicians in Canada.

