U.S. Sanctions Target Iran-China Network

The United States imposed sanctions on a network in Iran and China for acquiring ingredients for ballistic missile propellant on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This action, targeting six entities and individuals, aligns with the Trump administration's intensified pressure on Tehran amid nuclear negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions against a network based in Iran and China, identified for procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This move aligns with the Trump administration's broader strategy to exert pressure on Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury Department's statement highlighted the targeting of six entities and six individuals in this new wave of sanctions. The effort signifies a continued focus by the Trump administration on curtailing Iran's military capabilities.

These sanctions emerge as the administration re-engages with Tehran over its nuclear program, part of a renewed push to address regional security challenges and diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

