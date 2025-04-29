U.S. Sanctions Target Iran-China Network
The United States imposed sanctions on a network in Iran and China for acquiring ingredients for ballistic missile propellant on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This action, targeting six entities and individuals, aligns with the Trump administration's intensified pressure on Tehran amid nuclear negotiations.
These sanctions emerge as the administration re-engages with Tehran over its nuclear program, part of a renewed push to address regional security challenges and diplomatic tensions.
