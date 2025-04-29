Left Menu

YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses TDP of Widespread Corruption

YSRCP President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of rampant corruption. He criticized the neglect of education, health, and agriculture, urging party leaders to expose these issues. A media workshop on countering misinformation was held for party spokespersons.

  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged rampant corruption in Andhra Pradesh under the TDP-led NDA administration. Speaking at the party office, he accused the ruling party of neglecting critical sectors like education, health, and agriculture, leading to dissent and an anti-incumbency wave.

Reddy called on party leaders to reveal the failures of Naidu's government, urging them to address the concerns of the public actively. He emphasized the need for grassroots communication to challenge the government's shortcomings, especially regarding unfulfilled promises to students and farmers.

Ahead of these revelations, YSRCP arranged a media workshop for spokespersons to devise strategies against alleged TDP misinformation. Senior leaders criticized TDP's use of media manipulation and called for effective engagement with the public to reinforce YSRCP's welfare-focused governance from 2019-2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

