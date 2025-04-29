Left Menu

Strategic Talks: Bhagwat and Modi Unite Against Terror

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths. Home Minister Amit Shah attended this crucial meeting. The discussions focused on potential government countermeasures, emphasizing the RSS's condemnatory stance on the attack and urging unified political condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:46 IST
Strategic Talks: Bhagwat and Modi Unite Against Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a pivotal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This high-profile interaction took place against the backdrop of the recent attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Joined by Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting at the Prime Minister's residence underscored the urgency of devising countermeasures to address the terror threat linked to Pakistan. Sources indicated that these talks were primarily centered around the attack and potential responses.

The RSS, known for its ideological influence on the ruling BJP, has called the incident an attack on national unity and integrity, urging all political factions to condemn it and ensure punishment for the perpetrators. The meeting followed a defense council chaired by Modi, which included top defense officials to discuss national security strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025