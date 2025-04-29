Strategic Talks: Bhagwat and Modi Unite Against Terror

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a pivotal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This high-profile interaction took place against the backdrop of the recent attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Joined by Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting at the Prime Minister's residence underscored the urgency of devising countermeasures to address the terror threat linked to Pakistan. Sources indicated that these talks were primarily centered around the attack and potential responses.

The RSS, known for its ideological influence on the ruling BJP, has called the incident an attack on national unity and integrity, urging all political factions to condemn it and ensure punishment for the perpetrators. The meeting followed a defense council chaired by Modi, which included top defense officials to discuss national security strategies.

