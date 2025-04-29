Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Efforts Intensify After Pahalgam Terror Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with seven UN Security Council non-permanent member nations, addressing global threats posed by the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite efforts to dilute its impact, the UN condemned the attack. Prime Minister Modi assured a decisive response to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:02 IST
Global Diplomatic Efforts Intensify After Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday reached out to his counterparts from seven non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council, elucidating the cross-border connections to the harrowing Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives. His diplomatic dialogues emphasized international cooperation in combatting terrorism.

These discussions follow the UN Security Council's statement denouncing the Pahalgam assault, although the resolution faced resistance led by Pakistan and China aiming to minimize its condemnation. Jaishankar conferred with officials from Algeria, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, and Somalia to fortify collective opposition to terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the harsh repercussions awaiting perpetrators, granting military chiefs autonomous decision-making powers regarding India's strategic response. Meanwhile, global leaders from the US, France, Israel, and others conveyed their solidarity, ensuring a unified stance against international terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025