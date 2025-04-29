Global Diplomatic Efforts Intensify After Pahalgam Terror Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday reached out to his counterparts from seven non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council, elucidating the cross-border connections to the harrowing Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives. His diplomatic dialogues emphasized international cooperation in combatting terrorism.

These discussions follow the UN Security Council's statement denouncing the Pahalgam assault, although the resolution faced resistance led by Pakistan and China aiming to minimize its condemnation. Jaishankar conferred with officials from Algeria, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, and Somalia to fortify collective opposition to terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the harsh repercussions awaiting perpetrators, granting military chiefs autonomous decision-making powers regarding India's strategic response. Meanwhile, global leaders from the US, France, Israel, and others conveyed their solidarity, ensuring a unified stance against international terrorism.

