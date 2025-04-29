Vizhinjam Port Inauguration Sparks Political Storm in Kerala
The inauguration of Kerala's Vizhinjam International Port, set for May 2 by PM Narendra Modi, has ignited controversy over the exclusion of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan from the invitees list. Allegations and clarifications ensued, highlighting political tension between the LDF and the opposition.
The Congress party voiced concerns on Tuesday, alleging that the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, was excluded from the guest list for the Vizhinjam International Port commissioning ceremony. The Left government quickly countered this claim.
Reports suggested Satheesan's absence was due to the port's commissioning being included as part of the LDF's fourth-anniversary festivities—a celebration the UDF opposition had already decided to boycott. However, State Ports Minister V N Vasavan later clarified that an invitation had indeed been extended to Satheesan.
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran criticized the government, asserting that excluding Satheesan was a ploy by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to gain favor with the BJP. The situation escalated, with further comments from both Sudhakaran and Satheesan questioning the motives behind the government's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
