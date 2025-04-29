Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port Inauguration Sparks Political Storm in Kerala

The inauguration of Kerala's Vizhinjam International Port, set for May 2 by PM Narendra Modi, has ignited controversy over the exclusion of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan from the invitees list. Allegations and clarifications ensued, highlighting political tension between the LDF and the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:08 IST
Vizhinjam Port Inauguration Sparks Political Storm in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party voiced concerns on Tuesday, alleging that the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, was excluded from the guest list for the Vizhinjam International Port commissioning ceremony. The Left government quickly countered this claim.

Reports suggested Satheesan's absence was due to the port's commissioning being included as part of the LDF's fourth-anniversary festivities—a celebration the UDF opposition had already decided to boycott. However, State Ports Minister V N Vasavan later clarified that an invitation had indeed been extended to Satheesan.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran criticized the government, asserting that excluding Satheesan was a ploy by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to gain favor with the BJP. The situation escalated, with further comments from both Sudhakaran and Satheesan questioning the motives behind the government's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025