Pakistan Stands Firm: Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Attack

In a Senate session on Tuesday, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar cautioned against India's actions following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost. Labeling the incident as potentially staged by India, Dar indicated a 'stone for a brick' response if provoked further.

He emphasized that Pakistan would consider any interference with the Indus Waters Treaty by India as an act of war, given its critical importance to millions of Pakistanis. Dar reiterated Pakistan's innocence in the Pahalgam attack while revealing ongoing diplomatic dialogues with nations to project India's longstanding conflicts.

Dar's remarks came amidst India's tough measures like downgrading diplomatic ties and related actions post-attack. He assured the Senate of Pakistan's diplomatic obligations and received backing from countries such as China and Turkiye, indicating international support in this heightened tension period.

(With inputs from agencies.)