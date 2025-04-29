Left Menu

Trump's Dialogue with Bezos: A Call on Tariff Impact

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed tariffs with Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos, following media reports that Amazon planned to display prices reflecting tariff impacts. Amazon denied the reports, but the call underscored ongoing tensions around trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:59 IST
In an intriguing development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he engaged in a productive conversation with Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos.

This call followed reports suggesting that President Trump criticized Bezos over claims that Amazon intended to show prices illustrating the effects of tariffs. However, Amazon has denied these allegations.

The conversation highlights ongoing tensions surrounding trade policies, particularly in the context of tariff implementation and its effects on pricing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

