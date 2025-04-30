In a move that stirs both historical memory and contemporary politics, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree renaming Volgograd International Airport to Stalingrad. This decision aims to honor the Soviet victory over Nazi forces in World War Two, specifically highlighting the infamous Battle of Stalingrad.

The renaming comes as Putin continues to draw parallels between the Soviet-era fight against Nazis and current military operations in Ukraine. Despite criticism that these comparisons are unfounded, Putin insists that the actions in Ukraine are a 'special military operation.'

In a recent speech, Putin criticized Germany for their support in arming Ukraine, underscoring a renewed tension between Russia and the West. Stalingrad, originally renamed Volgograd in 1961, remains a potent symbol of sacrifice and resilience in Russian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)