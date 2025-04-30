Left Menu

Stalingrad's Legacy: Putin Brings Back Historic Name Amid New Conflicts

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has decreed the renaming of Volgograd International Airport to Stalingrad, as part of efforts to immortalize Soviet victory in World War Two. This move stirs historical memories and aims to draw parallels with current military operations in Ukraine, which the Kremlin labels as efforts to denazify the region.

Updated: 30-04-2025 04:28 IST
In a move that stirs both historical memory and contemporary politics, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree renaming Volgograd International Airport to Stalingrad. This decision aims to honor the Soviet victory over Nazi forces in World War Two, specifically highlighting the infamous Battle of Stalingrad.

The renaming comes as Putin continues to draw parallels between the Soviet-era fight against Nazis and current military operations in Ukraine. Despite criticism that these comparisons are unfounded, Putin insists that the actions in Ukraine are a 'special military operation.'

In a recent speech, Putin criticized Germany for their support in arming Ukraine, underscoring a renewed tension between Russia and the West. Stalingrad, originally renamed Volgograd in 1961, remains a potent symbol of sacrifice and resilience in Russian history.

