Trump's Rally Sparks Economic Debate Amidst Inflation Concerns

In a spirited rally in Michigan, former President Donald Trump touted what he described as significant economic wins while launching verbal attacks against Democrats, including former President Joe Biden.

The event, aimed at highlighting his first 100 days in office, drew significant attention as Trump faced criticism over his economic policies amid soaring inflation and tariffs sparking international trade tensions.

Meanwhile, Democrats and protesters outside voiced dissent, criticizing Trump's approach as chaotic and pointing to Senate Republicans' passive complicity in supporting his policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)