Painting History: Vietnamese Propaganda Art Through the Generations

Vietnam's socio-economic landscape has evolved dramatically in the fifty years since the conclusion of the Vietnam War. The streets are now bustling with businesses, and young people are engaged with the latest global trends and technology.

Despite these changes, the Communist Party's propaganda art remains a staple of Vietnamese culture. Artist Tran Duy Truc, at age 82, has witnessed and contributed to this art form, designing posters to commemorate major historical anniversaries and promote patriotic sentiment.

This enduring art style, celebrated for its vibrant colors and poignant messages, is not only historical but also a matter of national pride. Truc emphasizes the role of artists as cultural soldiers, using their craft to enrich the nation's historical narrative and inspire unity.

