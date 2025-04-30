Left Menu

Run For One Nation: Advocating for Unified Elections

Indian leaders participated in the 'Run for One Nation, One Election' event at Delhi University. The initiative aims to synchronize elections nationwide, reducing frequent electoral costs and focusing resources on development. The event highlighted the logistical and economic benefits of this proposed reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 08:50 IST
Run For One Nation: Advocating for Unified Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Minister Ashish Sood took part in the 'Run for One Nation, One Election' initiative at Delhi University. The event, held at the university's Rugby Stadium, is part of a larger movement advocating the synchronisation of elections across India.

Key speakers, including DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, emphasized the potential national benefits of the proposal. Pradhan highlighted that simultaneous elections could save resources and aid India's goal of economic power by 2047. Gupta reinforced this, focusing on the financial and operational efficiencies gained from such a reform.

Proponents argue that staggering elections impede progress, diverting essential personnel and resources. By conducting elections together every five years, funds typically used for frequent elections could enhance development, significantly transforming the democratic processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025