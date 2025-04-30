Run For One Nation: Advocating for Unified Elections

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Minister Ashish Sood took part in the 'Run for One Nation, One Election' initiative at Delhi University. The event, held at the university's Rugby Stadium, is part of a larger movement advocating the synchronisation of elections across India.

Key speakers, including DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, emphasized the potential national benefits of the proposal. Pradhan highlighted that simultaneous elections could save resources and aid India's goal of economic power by 2047. Gupta reinforced this, focusing on the financial and operational efficiencies gained from such a reform.

Proponents argue that staggering elections impede progress, diverting essential personnel and resources. By conducting elections together every five years, funds typically used for frequent elections could enhance development, significantly transforming the democratic processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)