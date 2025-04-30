Turmoil in Syria: Israel's Bold Move to Protect the Druze Minority

In a significant military move, Israel launched an attack in Syria against an extremist group posing a threat to the Druze minority. This action is part of Israel's commitment to safeguarding the Druze amidst escalating violence in the region.

The clashes erupted in Sahnaya, near Damascus, a day after fighting in Jaramana left 10 dead. The Israeli government has urged Syria to take decisive steps to protect the Druze population.

With over half a million Druze residing in Syria, the sect emerges from 10th-century Ismailism. Israel's latest intervention underscores its determination to protect this minority, reflecting heightened tensions in an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)