Turmoil in Syria: Israel's Bold Move to Protect the Druze Minority

Israel carried out an attack in Syria, targeting an extremist group threatening the Druze minority. This follows intense clashes between Syrian forces and Druze fighters, resulting in multiple casualties. Israel's actions signal a warning to the Syrian government to prevent further harm to the Druze community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
In a significant military move, Israel launched an attack in Syria against an extremist group posing a threat to the Druze minority. This action is part of Israel's commitment to safeguarding the Druze amidst escalating violence in the region.

The clashes erupted in Sahnaya, near Damascus, a day after fighting in Jaramana left 10 dead. The Israeli government has urged Syria to take decisive steps to protect the Druze population.

With over half a million Druze residing in Syria, the sect emerges from 10th-century Ismailism. Israel's latest intervention underscores its determination to protect this minority, reflecting heightened tensions in an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

