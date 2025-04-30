Gehlot Accuses BJP of Election Manipulation in Rajasthan
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accuses the BJP of manipulating Panchayati Raj and urban bodies. He claims the reorganization disregards public objections and aims to win elections at any cost. According to Gehlot, district collectors face pressure from the state government to bypass rules.
In a recent accusation, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has charged the BJP government with manipulating local electoral processes. According to Gehlot, the ruling party is aiming to secure victories in Panchayati Raj and urban body elections by any means necessary, including disregarding established rules and public objections.
Gehlot claims that district collectors have been sidelined, with all decisions being imposed by the state government. He points out that elections have been postponed in locations like Bharatpur Zila Pramukh and alleges that the 'One State-One Election' policy is yet another tactic to win votes.
Highlighting a lack of adherence to population criteria and geographical considerations, Gehlot warns of growing public resentment. He urges district collectors to conduct the reorganization process in compliance with the rules, free from political interference.
