Rajnath Singh to Represent India at Russia's 80th Victory Day Parade

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, will stand in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9, highlighting the 80th anniversary of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany, as confirmed by official sources.

While an invitation was initially extended to Modi to witness the grand event in Moscow, the Indian government relayed that Singh would be present to represent the nation. This annual parade sees participation from leaders of several allied countries.

Last year, Modi visited Russia twice for both an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and the BRICS Summit in Kazan. In a reciprocal gesture, Putin is scheduled to visit India for this year's annual summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)