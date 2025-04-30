Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to Represent India at Russia's 80th Victory Day Parade

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9, commemorating the Soviet victory over Germany. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited but Singh will attend. Russia has also extended invitations to various friendly nations for the parade.

Updated: 30-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:06 IST
India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, will stand in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9, highlighting the 80th anniversary of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany, as confirmed by official sources.

While an invitation was initially extended to Modi to witness the grand event in Moscow, the Indian government relayed that Singh would be present to represent the nation. This annual parade sees participation from leaders of several allied countries.

Last year, Modi visited Russia twice for both an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and the BRICS Summit in Kazan. In a reciprocal gesture, Putin is scheduled to visit India for this year's annual summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

