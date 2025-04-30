Greenfield Highway to Boost NE India's Connectivity

In a significant move to bolster infrastructure in Northeast India, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a plan for a high-speed highway project. The proposed four-lane Greenfield corridor will stretch from Shillong to Silchar, spanning 166.80 kilometers.

The corridor will traverse through Meghalaya and Assam, promising improved traffic flow and connectivity from Guwahati to Silchar. This development aims to enhance logistics efficiency and reduce travel times, importantly linking to other northeastern states like Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur.

Integrating links to several national highways, the corridor will also boost tourism by connecting major airports and scenic spots. Notably, the project falls under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, focusing on regional economic growth and aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)