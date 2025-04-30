Left Menu

Greenfield Highway to Boost NE India's Connectivity

The Indian government greenlit a project for a high-speed corridor linking Shillong and Silchar. Spanning 166.80 km, this highway will enhance regional connectivity, economic growth, and tourism, benefiting Assam and Meghalaya. It integrates with key routes and aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:35 IST
Greenfield Highway to Boost NE India's Connectivity
Cabinet approves Greenfield High-Speed Corridor from Shillong to Silchar (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster infrastructure in Northeast India, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a plan for a high-speed highway project. The proposed four-lane Greenfield corridor will stretch from Shillong to Silchar, spanning 166.80 kilometers.

The corridor will traverse through Meghalaya and Assam, promising improved traffic flow and connectivity from Guwahati to Silchar. This development aims to enhance logistics efficiency and reduce travel times, importantly linking to other northeastern states like Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur.

Integrating links to several national highways, the corridor will also boost tourism by connecting major airports and scenic spots. Notably, the project falls under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, focusing on regional economic growth and aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025