Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victim
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Accompanied by UP Congress president Ajay Rai, Gandhi paid his respects in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pledged to bring the attackers to justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi traveled to Kanpur on Wednesday to extend his condolences to the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who tragically died in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
Gandhi, alongside Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, paid tributes and offered support to Dwivedi's grieving family. Gandhi's visit comes as part of his tour covering Raebareli and Amethi.
On April 23, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Dwivedi's family, promising to ensure justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Murshidabad Unrest: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Banerjee's Silence Amid Chaos
Political Turmoil: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal Violence
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress of Ignoring Ambedkar's Legacy
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress Over Ambedkar's Legacy
Waqf Law Sparks Unrest: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Silence