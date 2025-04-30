Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi traveled to Kanpur on Wednesday to extend his condolences to the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who tragically died in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Gandhi, alongside Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, paid tributes and offered support to Dwivedi's grieving family. Gandhi's visit comes as part of his tour covering Raebareli and Amethi.

On April 23, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Dwivedi's family, promising to ensure justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

