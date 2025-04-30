President Ramaphosa Sets Up Inquiry into Apartheid-Era Crimes

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the formation of a judicial commission to investigate whether there were attempts to impede the probing of apartheid-era crimes. The announcement follows settlement talks in court cases brought by victims' families, who argue that past administrations failed to pursue justice.

The presidency highlighted longstanding allegations of undue influence within previous governments to delay investigations related to political crimes of the apartheid era. President Ramaphosa has vowed to uncover the truth and resolve the matter conclusively through this commission.

Although the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) identified numerous cases for further inquiry after apartheid's end in 1994, many have yet to be addressed. Victims' families, seeking substantial damages, are opposed to the state deferring action until the commission's findings are released, as it questions the president's approach to mediation.

