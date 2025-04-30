Left Menu

India's Caste Census: Bridging Data Gaps in Socio-Economic Policies

India's government is set to include caste details in the upcoming population census, after delays due to the pandemic. This decision holds significant implications for socio-political dynamics, especially with regional elections on the horizon. Critics and supporters debate its impact on India's ambition of becoming a global power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:58 IST
India's Caste Census: Bridging Data Gaps in Socio-Economic Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's government has announced plans to incorporate caste details in its forthcoming population census, a move seen as politically strategic ahead of regional elections. Originally slated for 2021, the census faced delays due to the pandemic and logistical challenges.

The caste system, deeply ingrained in India's social fabric, plays a pivotal role in the country's political landscape. Many political entities and state institutions are structured around caste-based quotas, affecting employment and education opportunities for lower castes.

The decision, announced ahead of crucial elections in Bihar, aims to ensure transparency in the caste enumeration process, as noted by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The caste census is argued to be key in understanding socio-economic dynamics and adjusting policies accordingly, despite criticism of its relevance in modern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025