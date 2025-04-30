India's Caste Census: Bridging Data Gaps in Socio-Economic Policies

India's government has announced plans to incorporate caste details in its forthcoming population census, a move seen as politically strategic ahead of regional elections. Originally slated for 2021, the census faced delays due to the pandemic and logistical challenges.

The caste system, deeply ingrained in India's social fabric, plays a pivotal role in the country's political landscape. Many political entities and state institutions are structured around caste-based quotas, affecting employment and education opportunities for lower castes.

The decision, announced ahead of crucial elections in Bihar, aims to ensure transparency in the caste enumeration process, as noted by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The caste census is argued to be key in understanding socio-economic dynamics and adjusting policies accordingly, despite criticism of its relevance in modern India.

