India's Caste Census: Bridging Data Gaps in Socio-Economic Policies
India's government is set to include caste details in the upcoming population census, after delays due to the pandemic. This decision holds significant implications for socio-political dynamics, especially with regional elections on the horizon. Critics and supporters debate its impact on India's ambition of becoming a global power.
India's government has announced plans to incorporate caste details in its forthcoming population census, a move seen as politically strategic ahead of regional elections. Originally slated for 2021, the census faced delays due to the pandemic and logistical challenges.
The caste system, deeply ingrained in India's social fabric, plays a pivotal role in the country's political landscape. Many political entities and state institutions are structured around caste-based quotas, affecting employment and education opportunities for lower castes.
The decision, announced ahead of crucial elections in Bihar, aims to ensure transparency in the caste enumeration process, as noted by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The caste census is argued to be key in understanding socio-economic dynamics and adjusting policies accordingly, despite criticism of its relevance in modern India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Census
- Caste
- System
- Cabinet
- Population
- Elections
- Socio-Economic
- Quotas
- Politics
ALSO READ
Singapore's parliament dissolved, paving the way for general elections, reports AP.
Tejashwi Yadav Strategizes with Congress Leaders for Bihar Elections
Singapore's Political Shift: Lawrence Wong Eyes Greater Dominance in Upcoming Elections
Bihar Elections Heat Up: Congress and RJD Strategize for Action
Opposition Alliance Prepares for High-Stakes Bihar Assembly Elections