Caste and Census: Analyzing India's Socio-Political Landscape

The Indian government is slated to reintroduce caste enumeration in the upcoming nationwide census, a decision that holds profound socio-political ramifications. Historically, caste data was systematically collected during the British colonial era and formed part of India's ten-year census routine. This practice ceased in 1951 following India's independence.

In the decades that followed, while caste enumeration was a contentious issue, it resurfaced in political discussions, leading to the conducting of caste-based surveys at the state level. The recent decision to include caste in the national census is driven by rising demands from various political entities and social groups.

The inclusion of caste data is anticipated to influence governance, electoral strategies, and social justice measures. Accurate data could reshape affirmative action policies, ensuring equitable allocation of education and employment reservations. However, the debate remains on how such data should be categorized and utilized without exacerbating social divisions.

