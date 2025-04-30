Rahul Gandhi Urges Swift Action on Pahalgam Attack
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a strong plea on Wednesday for immediate action against those responsible for the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters, Gandhi emphasized the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive steps without hesitation.
Gandhi reiterated the support of the opposition, assuring that the government could count on a unified front in addressing the aftermath of the attack. He insisted that the perpetrators must be held accountable and made to realize that India will not tolerate such actions.
The Congress MP also shared his personal engagement with the family of a Pahalgam attack victim in Kanpur, advocating on their behalf for the deceased to receive martyr status. Gandhi urged the prime minister to act within his considered time frame but stressed that the response must be strong and precise.
