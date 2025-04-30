Bihar Leads Historic Caste Census Revolution
Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, lauded the Indian government's decision to include a caste survey in the upcoming census as a milestone for development. RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad, celebrated it as a socialist victory. The survey aims to uplift marginalized communities by providing crucial data.
In a landmark decision, the Central Government of India has announced the inclusion of a caste survey in the forthcoming national census, drawing widespread support from Bihar's political leaders.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the initiative, stating it would accelerate national development by facilitating the formulation of more targeted upliftment plans for various population segments. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this historic move.
RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad, hailed the announcement as a victory for socialists, crediting years of advocacy efforts. The Bihar government recently conducted its own caste survey, revealing a significant proportion of OBCs and EBCs, data now poised to inform national policy.
