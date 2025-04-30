Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. Approach Key Minerals Deal Amidst Challenges

Ukraine is set to finalize a minerals deal with the U.S., after tense negotiations. The agreement, central to improving ties with the Trump administration, promises preferential access to resources but does not directly grant the U.S. a stake. A joint fund will channel profits to Ukrainian development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:12 IST
Ukraine and U.S. Approach Key Minerals Deal Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine announced on Wednesday its readiness to sign a minerals deal with the United States. This comes after extended negotiations, though a last-minute issue has reportedly emerged. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal revealed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is en route to the U.S. to formalize the agreement.

Sources suggest the signing could occur later in the day. However, the U.S. is reportedly urging Ukraine to endorse two additional documents beyond the main deal, causing hesitation in Kyiv. These documents' status remains uncertain, pending further discussion.

The deal, seen as crucial to reinforcing American support during the ongoing conflict with Russia, offers the U.S. significant access to Ukrainian resources, yet stops short of sharing its mineral wealth. A proposed joint U.S.-Ukrainian fund aims to stimulate regional reconstruction, managing profits from new resource permits. The intricacies of revenue allocation remain undefined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025