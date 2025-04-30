Left Menu

India's Landmark Move: Caste Enumeration Returns to National Census

The Indian government will include caste enumeration in its next population census, marking the first such inclusion since independence. Announced ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, this decision aims for a transparent and equitable social policy. It reflects shifts in political dynamics and social commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:24 IST
On Wednesday, the Indian government declared a pivotal decision: for the first time since independence, the forthcoming national census will include caste enumeration. Hailed as a 'historic' milestone by the BJP and its allies, this move is intended to craft more equitable and targeted policies.

Made by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the announcement comes strategically before assembly elections in Bihar. Here, caste dynamics hold crucial political influence, with growing support for the census among various parties, including BJP allies.

Opposition parties regard this development as a victory for their enduring demand, asserting that BJP has capitulated to the majority's expectations. Despite past resistance, this inclusion signifies a shift toward acknowledging social justice and strengthening the social fabric of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

