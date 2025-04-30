Congress and BJP Spar Over Caste Census Credit

The Congress party, amidst its claims of vindication, finds itself in a heated exchange with the BJP over who deserves credit for the government's recent nod to a caste census.

On Wednesday, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya pointed to a news report, recalling that Home Minister Amit Shah had already hinted at this move on September 18, 2024, urging patience regarding the demand.

Malviya accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of failing to release caste data gathered during their tenure due to inconsistencies, while asserting that BJP and Prime Minister Modi are advancing social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)