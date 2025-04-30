Congress and BJP Spar Over Caste Census Credit
The BJP and Congress are at odds over the credit for the government's approval of a caste census, with the BJP asserting it as a move led by the government and the Congress claiming vindication for raising the demand persistently. The debate highlights differing narratives on social justice advocacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress party, amidst its claims of vindication, finds itself in a heated exchange with the BJP over who deserves credit for the government's recent nod to a caste census.
On Wednesday, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya pointed to a news report, recalling that Home Minister Amit Shah had already hinted at this move on September 18, 2024, urging patience regarding the demand.
Malviya accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of failing to release caste data gathered during their tenure due to inconsistencies, while asserting that BJP and Prime Minister Modi are advancing social justice.
