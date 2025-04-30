Historic Leap: Census to Feature Caste Data for Social Justice
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised the Union Cabinet's decision to include caste in the upcoming census, highlighting it as a longstanding priority for the Congress party and their INDI alliance partners. However, Kharge expressed concerns over the insufficient budget allocation for conducting the comprehensive survey.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move, the Union Cabinet has approved the inclusion of caste data in the forthcoming census, a decision hailed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Announced on Wednesday, Kharge applauded this overdue measure that aligns with the demands of the Congress party and its INDI alliance colleagues.
Despite praising the initiative, Kharge queried the government's sincerity, pointing to the modest Rs 575 crore budget allocation for the census, suggesting doubts about the government's commitment to executing the comprehensive survey with transparency. He emphasized the need for adequate resources to make the effort meaningful.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the decision, citing its importance in enhancing the social and economic structure. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs insists this inclusion echoes the government's dedication to societal values under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP: 'Threat to Constitution and Social Justice'
Hemant Soren Vows to Champion Social Justice as New JMM President
Gujarat is the most important state for Congress party, says Rahul Gandhi.
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Social Justice
Remembering Pope Francis: A Champion of Social Justice