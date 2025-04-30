Historic Leap: Census to Feature Caste Data for Social Justice

In a landmark move, the Union Cabinet has approved the inclusion of caste data in the forthcoming census, a decision hailed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Announced on Wednesday, Kharge applauded this overdue measure that aligns with the demands of the Congress party and its INDI alliance colleagues.

Despite praising the initiative, Kharge queried the government's sincerity, pointing to the modest Rs 575 crore budget allocation for the census, suggesting doubts about the government's commitment to executing the comprehensive survey with transparency. He emphasized the need for adequate resources to make the effort meaningful.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the decision, citing its importance in enhancing the social and economic structure. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs insists this inclusion echoes the government's dedication to societal values under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)