Revanth Reddy Criticizes KCR's Absence from Telangana Politics
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy strongly criticizes BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for his lack of presence and participation in the political landscape. Reddy questions KCR's legitimacy as an opposition leader, accusing him of prioritizing personal privileges over public duties while a debate looms over welfare schemes.
In a scathing critique, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy blasted BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for dereliction of his duties as opposition leader. Reddy alleged that despite enjoying government perks, KCR has failed to contribute meaningfully to political discourse or Assembly sessions over the past 16 months.
Speaking at an event commemorating 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara, Reddy accused KCR of remaining secluded at his farmhouse, avoiding his responsibilities. He also took aim at KCR's criticisms of the Congress government, challenging KCR's qualifications to question Congress given his own absenteeism from the Assembly.
This verbal spat occurs in the wake of an April 27 BRS public meeting, with tensions running high as both parties prepare for upcoming debates on key welfare programs that the current government has implemented, including women's free public transport and reduced-cost LPG cylinders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
