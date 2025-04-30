Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates Urgent Caste Census, Demands Implementation Timeline

Rahul Gandhi welcomes the Indian government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, after opposing it for 11 years. He credits Congress's persistent campaign and demands a precise timeline for its implementation. Gandhi also urges the removal of the 50% reservation cap and the execution of Article 15(5).

Updated: 30-04-2025 22:09 IST
Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, voiced support for the government's unexpected decision to include caste enumeration in the approaching census. He emphasized the need for a clear timeline to ensure effective implementation.

In a statement, Gandhi attributed the shift to Congress's relentless campaign. He drew parallels with the women's bill, warning of potential delays, and called on the government to specify a date for the census.

Gandhi highlighted the strategic importance of conducting a caste census and breaking the 50% cap on reservations, stressing the necessity of Article 15(5) for private educational institutions. Maintaining pressure on the BJP, Gandhi described the initiative as a pathway to a new development paradigm in India.

