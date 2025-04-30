Rahul Gandhi Advocates Urgent Caste Census, Demands Implementation Timeline

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, voiced support for the government's unexpected decision to include caste enumeration in the approaching census. He emphasized the need for a clear timeline to ensure effective implementation.

In a statement, Gandhi attributed the shift to Congress's relentless campaign. He drew parallels with the women's bill, warning of potential delays, and called on the government to specify a date for the census.

Gandhi highlighted the strategic importance of conducting a caste census and breaking the 50% cap on reservations, stressing the necessity of Article 15(5) for private educational institutions. Maintaining pressure on the BJP, Gandhi described the initiative as a pathway to a new development paradigm in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)