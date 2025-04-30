Left Menu

Telangana Leads as India Agrees to National Caste Census

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commends the Indian government's inclusion of a caste census in the national census, celebrating Rahul Gandhi's influential vision. Reddy highlights Telangana's pioneering caste survey, initiated under Congress leadership, as an inspiration for nationwide policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:46 IST
Telangana Leads as India Agrees to National Caste Census
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has applauded the Indian government's historic decision to integrate a caste census into the upcoming national census, echoing his state's previous initiatives. He hailed it as a testament to Telangana's leadership role, asserting that the state's groundbreaking policies are shaping national practices.

Speaking through his social media account, Reddy expressed pride in Rahul Gandhi's enduring impact on policy-making, even from the opposition benches. He highlighted Telangana's early efforts, which included the first state-level caste survey since 1931, inspired by Gandhi's advocacy during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Following a Union Cabinet meeting, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the inclusion of caste enumeration in the national census, reflecting a commitment to societal progress. This move underscores the government's pledge to fortify India's social and economic structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025