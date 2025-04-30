Telangana Leads as India Agrees to National Caste Census
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commends the Indian government's inclusion of a caste census in the national census, celebrating Rahul Gandhi's influential vision. Reddy highlights Telangana's pioneering caste survey, initiated under Congress leadership, as an inspiration for nationwide policy.
Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has applauded the Indian government's historic decision to integrate a caste census into the upcoming national census, echoing his state's previous initiatives. He hailed it as a testament to Telangana's leadership role, asserting that the state's groundbreaking policies are shaping national practices.
Speaking through his social media account, Reddy expressed pride in Rahul Gandhi's enduring impact on policy-making, even from the opposition benches. He highlighted Telangana's early efforts, which included the first state-level caste survey since 1931, inspired by Gandhi's advocacy during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Following a Union Cabinet meeting, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the inclusion of caste enumeration in the national census, reflecting a commitment to societal progress. This move underscores the government's pledge to fortify India's social and economic structure.
