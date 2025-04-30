Congress Demands Swift Implementation of Caste Census
The Congress party has welcomed the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census and strongly advocated for swift execution. Party leaders urged budget allocations and transparency in the process. The move, influenced by the party's sustained campaign, aims for social justice as Congress stresses the need for comprehensive and consultative data collection.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has applauded the government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the next census and has called for immediate action with proper funding and complete transparency. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged the government to allocate resources promptly to ensure the honest execution of the caste census.
Addressing the media, former party leader Rahul Gandhi claimed credit for the announcement, attributing it to his party's persistent efforts. Gandhi emphasized the need for a clear timetable from the Centre while criticizing the BJP for previous resistance to the caste census. He reiterated the party's commitment to breaking the 50 percent reservation cap and implementing Article 15(5).
Congress General Secretaries and other party leaders supported the call for a people-oriented census and stressed the importance of ensuring participatory justice. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted the public's longstanding demand for social justice through such assessments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
